More mosquitoes in York County test positive for West Nile virus

More mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Manchester Township and York City.

Mosquito samples collected on July 20 in Manchester Township and York City tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a York County news release. Additional surveillance, sampling and larval control is being conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection and York County Mosquito Surveillance Program.

To prevent mosquitoes, the most important thing is to eliminate standing water whenever possible by cleaning up properties.

"Tires, junk in the backyard, kiddie pools, any of those things. That can be a big help," program administrator Lee Graybill said in June. "We try to go out and clean up and treat retention ponds and catch basins, and abandoned homes might have a swimming pool."

In addition to getting rid of standing water, residents should use insect repellents containing DEET.

"For individuals who don’t like to use repellents, we recommend taking an electric fan outside with you," the news release said. "Mosquitoes don’t like the wind and the fan will help keep them away."

York County residents can report mosquito concerns to the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website at www.westnile.state.pa.us. In addition, they can contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

For information about the West Nile virus and possible symptoms, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.