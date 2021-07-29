'Election integrity committee' in York County accused of voter intimidation

A group calling itself an "election integrity committee" drew allegations of voter intimidation after its members reportedly knocked on doors across York County asking about how and for whom residents voted.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, who said she received numerous calls about the individuals claiming to be members of the committee, emphasized that they have no affiliation with the county government. The county referred the cases to the Southern York Regional Police Department, said Wheeler, a Republican who was elected to the commission in 2019.

“I received some emails from residents who live in the southern part of York County,” Wheeler said. “I’ve spoken with the individuals, and we’ve turned the matter over to law enforcement.”

Various local officials say they have received reports that the group is visiting residents' homes and questioning how the homeowner voted and who they voted for. The questioning comes as county officials weigh whether to comply with a "forensic audit" of the 2020 election spearheaded by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County.

“There is an intimidation factor, and that’s what their intent is,” said Chad Baker, chair of the Democratic Party of York County. “The timing of this doesn’t seem suspect given the recent request of the audit by Sen. Mastriano.”

The individuals claiming to be a part of the committee seem to be targeting Democrats in an attempt to seek out voter fraud, a baseless claim that has cemented itself as a rallying cry for supporters of former President Donald Trump, Baker said.

Steve Snell, a Windsor Township Democrat who in 2018 launched an unsuccessful bid for the state's 94th House District, said he witnessed the committee's actions firsthand.

On Saturday, he said, two women claiming to be members of the committee knocked on his door and asked to speak with his 89-year-old mother-in-law.

"They did not ask who she voted for," Snell said. "If they had, I would have thrown them out. I regret that I was not more persistent in asking about the 'committee' that they said they represented."

Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke and Commissioner Ron Smith both said they were made aware of the committee's voter outreach on Wednesday morning, but they did not have any additional details.

Southern York Regional Police Chief James Boddington did not respond to requests for comment. Jeff Piccola, chair of the York County Republican Committee, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The GOP-dominated board of commissioners is in the midst of mulling whether to cooperate with a request from Mastriano, a Trump ally notorious for denying the results of the 2020 election, and his request to audit the county's election process.

York was one of three counties to receive the request. Tioga County declined to cooperate, and Philadelphia has yet to respond. The deadline is July 31.

Earlier this month, York County commissioners questioned the legality of Mastriano's demand, the cost to the county and the lack of staff necessary to fulfill the request.

The self-proclaimed committee touring southern York County used tactics that were nearly identical to a forensic audit being conducted by a company hired by state Senate Republicans in Arizona. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, in a May 5 letter obtained by The York Dispatch, accused the firm Cyber Ninjas of voter intimidation because of its door-knocking practice.

"This description of the proposed work of the audit raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. The Department enforces a number of federal statutes that prohibit intimidation of persons for voting or attempting to vote," the DOJ letter reads.

