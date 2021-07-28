York County reports 33 additional cases of COVID-19

There were 33 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 47,404 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 838. There have been 167,616 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,894,375 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 645 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,222,302. About 97% of patients have recovered. There were also seven additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,838.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

