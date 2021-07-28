'Taco Tuesday' — for two weeks — with new event coming to York County

Coming off the success of March's Coffee Crawl, Downtown Inc is hosting another food-filled festival with tacos of all flavors in August.

The inaugural Taco Tour will bring together 21 restaurants across the county for two weeks of flavor starting Sunday and running until Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Why not tacos? I think people love tacos,” said Downtown Inc spokesperson Jonathan Desmarais. “We have a wealth of great taco restaurants in York County, so it's a great way to highlight these distinct businesses."

During Taco Tour, each participating restaurant will be offering unique menu options or specials.

For example, Cantina York, located at 105 S. Duke St., will be adding four new vegan options to its roster of tacos. Simply Local at the Glen Rock Inn, 38 Water St., will offer a dessert taco with cinnamon sugar and caramel ice cream.

Other restaurants like The Taco House, located at 180 Leader Heights Road, will provide 10% off an order if "Taco Tour" is mentioned.

For the full list of participating restaurants and specials, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/.

In March, Downtown Inc hosted its first Coffee Crawl — a monthlong celebration of all things coffee. Five local York City coffee shops participated with signature drinks and specials as a way to promote the downtown economy, Desmarais said.

For August's Taco Tour, Downtown Inc wanted to expand it with restaurants outside of the York City area.

“Given there’s so many great taco locations in York County, we expanded it beyond downtown York,” Desmarais said. “It's going to be a boost for all the restaurants."

