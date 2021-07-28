Developers eye former York Dispatch headquarters for housing, retail project

The former headquarters of The York Dispatch and Rudy Art Glass is the target of a new redevelopment proposal in downtown York.

Earlier this year, a newly formed corporation — 15 E. Philadelphia LLC, named after the historic building's street address — sought $4 million government grant for the project.

Two former York Container Co. leaders, former CEO Steve Tansey and former vice president Julian Tolbert, are partners in the LLC. On Tuesday, Tansey said the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant had been denied by the state due to the nature of the project.

RACP is "for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects," according to the Office of the Budget's website.

Tansey said that while the grant had been essentially guaranteed to be denied, they still wanted to try and obtain the funding.

The building, listed for $995,000, has been for sale since 2020. Commercial real estate website Loopnet.com highlights the high traffic intersection nearby, unique mix of space and opportunity for redevelopment as highlights of the property.

According to the developers' RACP application, "the project will renovate the former York Dispatch/Rudy Art Glass buildings which includes reconstruction and improvement of roofs, windows, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler, elevators, and exterior surfaces. Building will be expanded vertically to add additional square footage. Approximately half will transition to 26 rental residential units; street level will be improved into commercial retail/hospitality, office space, and parking."

Tolbert did not return requests for comment.