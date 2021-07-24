York County company selected for $275 million New York Power Authority project

A York County company was recently awarded a $275 million contract for a clean energy project in New York.

The New York Power Authority awarded West Manchester Township-based Voith Hydro Inc. the 15-year deal to perform mechanical and electrical upgrades to the authority's "Next Generation Niagara" project.

Next Generation Niagara's goal is extending the operating life of the Niagara Power Project, which is the largest source of clean electricity in New York and one of the country's largest hydroelectric projects, according to a news release.

"The digitization and upgrade work will progress, turbine by turbine, and include replacement of mechanical equipment, some of which dates back to the plant’s construction," said Gil Quiniones, New York Power Authority president and CEO.

Next Generation Niagara launched in 2019 to replace aging equipment with state-of-the-art machinery.

Voith Hydro was selected to lead the project due to its competitive pricing, experience, ongoing support for the Niagara Power Project and "well-thought out project execution plan," according to the news release.

Additionally, the risk of supply-chain delays will be reduced since a majority of Voith Hydro's manufacturing will be fully U.S. based for this specific project.

"By allowing Voith to construct and refurbish this equipment with American steel in our York, PA factory, NYPA again is leading the way with critical infrastructure investment and domestic job creation," said Stanley Kocon, president and CEO of Voith Hydro North America.

