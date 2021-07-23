Bishop Bridge connecting York and Cumberland counties permanently closed

York and Cumberland counties have permanently closed Bishop Bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek due to deterioration of the bridge's structure.

The issues were revealed in a routine three-month inspection, a Cumberland County news release reads. The 123-year-old bridge carries Bishop Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County's Upper Allen Township and York County's Monaghan Township.

The bridge was previously closed in 2014 after an inspection found deterioration to key components, the release reads. After a short-term repair was made in 2015, both counties evaluated long-term options for the bridge.

"A study found limited need for the bridge because of low daily traffic of approximately 217 vehicles and the availability of a nearby detour," the release reads. "The replacement cost of nearly $3 million along with the low mobility need resulted in a low-cost benefit ratio. As a result, both Boards of Commissioners acted in 2018 to authorize the closure of Bishop Bridge when significant repairs would be necessary in the future to keep it open to traffic."

The counties will now determine the outcome of the bridge. That could include transfer of ownership, demolition or remaining closed. "The bridge has been marketed on PennDOT’s steel truss bridge website for 7 years with no success in finding a new owner," the release reads. "The counties have also discussed ownership opportunities with Upper Allen and Monaghan Townships."