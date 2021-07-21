York State Fair: What you need to know about promotion days, concerts, parking and more

The York State Fair starts Friday, and fair officials are gearing up for this year's festivities after being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 York State Fair will be the first since the York County Agricultural Society decided to move its run from September to July. It runs Friday through Aug. 1, according to Montgomery Stambaugh, York State Fair marketing and communications director.

“We are excited to be back since we didn’t have the fair in 2020," Stambaugh said. “I'm most looking forward to seeing everybody back and out. We're just hoping people come out and support the fair and show their love for it."

The fair this year will include a slew of live performances, ticketing promotion days and cute animals. Here is your 2021 guide to the York State Fair:

Admission pricing and hours

Adults over 18: $8

Children and teens ages 6 to 17: $4

College Students with ID: $4

Children 5 and under: free

Fair-Long Pass (one person including parking): $75

Parking: $7

The York State Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday and noon Monday through Thursday, and it closes after the Grandstand concert ends each night, according to its website.

Parking and transportation

Attendees can park at any of the six gate access points:

Gate 2 at Madison Avenue

Gate 4 at West Market Street

Gate 5 at Philadelphia Street

Gate 6 and Gate 8A at Highland Avenue

Gate 9 at Carlisle Avenue

During the York State Fair, Rabbit Transit is offering transportation. Passengers can ride via the 1W and 5W routes, which offer drop-off to the fairgrounds. Rates for a one-way trip will be $1.60, according to a news release.

Registered seniors ride free.

For more information about the route schedules, pick-up times and locations, visit www.rabbittransit.org.

2021 Concert lineup at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage

7:30 p.m. Friday: Jake Owen with special guest Chase Rice

7:30 p.m. Saturday: REO Speedwagon and Styx

7 p.m. Sunday: Alabama with special guest Jake Hoot

8 p.m. Monday: Kane Brown with special guests Adam Doleac & Restless Road

7 p.m. Tuesday: Warrant and Slaughter with special guest KIX

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28: Get The Led Out and Battle of the Bands (free show)

8 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Casting Crowns with special guest Cain

8 p.m. Friday, July 30: Halestorm with special guest Small Town Titans

6 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Blippi the Musical

4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Demolition Derby (free show)

Tickets to each show can be purchased at https://yorkstatefair.org/. Individuals can also purchase tickets by calling the York State Fair at 717-848-2596 or through the Will Call ticketing window located on the fairgrounds, Stambaugh said.

A full schedule of all events during the 2021 York State Fair can be found at https://yorkstatefair.org/events/.

Ticketing promotion days

Friday is PeoplesBank Dollar Day: All admission and rides will be $1

Sunday is UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day: Free admission will be offered to all fire, police, veterans, active duty military, EMS and health care workers who provide identification, with one guest included.

Tuesday is Pennsylvania Lottery Senior Citizens Appreciation Day: Free admission from noon to 4 p.m. will be offered to seniors who show a valid Medicare card

Wednesday, July 28, is Weis Markets Appreciation Day: Up to four people will receive free admission if one has a Weis Markets card.

Friday, July 30, is Froggy 107.7 Preschool Pals Day: Free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be offered for one adult with a preschool-age child. With this promotion, entry fees for Kiddy Kingdom will be reduced to $10.

Weather forecast

For the first time in its history, the York State Fair is being held in July. To combat intense heat, fair officials installed box fans and misters throughout the fairgrounds to keep attendees cool, Stambaugh said.

All buildings, except for the JSP Building, will have air conditioning on during the week, she added.

The forecast in York County during the York State Fair should be relatively hot with few showers and thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather.

High temperatures will range from the mid-80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, according to AccuWeather's website.

COVID-19 guidelines

The York State Fair will operate in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, Stambaugh said.

Currently, there are no restrictions in place limiting outdoor events. The York State Fair will not be requiring masks or vaccination cards at the front gate, she added.

For those who are not vaccinated, the York State Fair recommends those individuals should wear a mask — though it will not be enforced.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.