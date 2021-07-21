West York boy injured in fire released from hospital

A 6-year-old boy who was injured and lost his brother in a house fire earlier this month is no longer in a hospital.

Evan Hawkins was discharged from a Maryland hospital on Tuesday, according to family and a charity Facebook page.

"This picture speaks a thousand words and so many emotions," Evan's mother, Brittany Hawkins, posted online with a photo of Evan standing near a large "Welcome home, Evan" sign. "We are so grateful of all the prayers for Evan."

Evan had been hospitalized since July 3, when an improperly discarded firework ignited his family's home.

Evan's older brother, Elijah, 8, died of injuries he suffered in the fire. Dozens of community members gathered outside the family's home last week for a candlelight vigil in Elijah's memory.

More:'This is community': Mourners remember Elijah Hawkins, 8, with candlelight vigil

For a while, Evan needed a tube to breathe while he was hospitalized. Evan didn't need the breathing tube anymore as of last week, and this week he began walking under his own power again, family said.

More than 1,400 donors raised close to $91,500 for the family through a GoFundMe campaign, and a Facebook page called "Helping the Hawkins" collected donations of clothing, furniture and other supplies for the family.

Evan turns seven years old next week, on July 28, according to the "Helping the Hawkins" page. People can visit the Facebook page for information on how to send him a birthday card.