Calling all artists: Cultural Alliance of York County to give two $10,000 awards

Two artists in York County will have the chance to win a cash award for talents in everything from the visual arts to music and dance.

The Artist Innovator Award, presented by The Cultural Alliance of York County, will be giving out two $10,000 awards to any artist who has lived in York County for at least a year, according to a news release.

Artists interested in competing will be required to complete a digital portfolio by visiting www.York365.com.

To be considered for the Artist Innovator Award, artists must choose to enter their portfolios into one of six categories: music, dance, visual arts, literary arts, performing arts and screen/film, the news release said.

After all applicants have been submitted, a nationwide panel of judges will select six finalists. Two artists will then be chosen from the finalists.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 31. For more information, including instructions for creating a portfolio, visit www.culturalyork.org/artistinnovatoraward.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.