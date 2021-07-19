Smoke from Canadian wildfires causes air quality action day for most of Pa. Tuesday

Due to smoke from wildfires in northern and western Canada, much of Pennsylvania is under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the alert Monday for much of Pennsylvania, including York County. In addition, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon are under the same alert.

The alert, which comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is the second highest alert level an Air Quality Action Day can reach. Orange means young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to air pollution from fine particulate matter.

Those most at risk should limit outdoor activities as much as possible. In addition, residents and businesses can help voluntarily reduce air pollution through a variety of actions:

Reduce or eliminate fireplace and wood stove use.

Avoid the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials

Avoid the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb.