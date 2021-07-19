Arbitrator says York City officer accused of reenacting Floyd death can return to work

An arbitrator has said that York City Police Officer Clayton Swartz can return to work. But a final decision hasn't yet come to pass, the city's mayor said.

During his Monday address on Facebook, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich discussed a an arbitrator's decision in the case of Swartz — who was put on unpaid administrative leave after several witnesses said that he reenacted the murder of George Floyd at a party on May 30, 2020.

An internal trial board had previously cleared Swartz of any wrongdoing, and the city appealed that ruling to the county's Common Pleas Court.

"(The arbitrator's) decision was that we were to return Officer Swartz to work," Helfrich said. "However, there are two parallel legal tracks going on right now, both in the Court of Common Pleas and the arbitrator. So the one decision has come down, and we’re reviewing that decision, but there’s also this pending action in the Court of Common Pleas, and there appears to be a conflict between the opinions of these two legal bodies."

Helfrich said the arbitrator's decision is "not necessarily the final answer," and they will wait to hear what the court decides.

"We’re going to continue on and watch as this all plays out, and we’re looking to guidance from the court to determine what action to take with the arbitrator’s decision," he said. "We’re going to continue to get this information heard, get the facts heard and have a final decision that’s agreed upon by the courts and the arbitrators."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.