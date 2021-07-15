WellSpan Health to close York County's mass vaccination clinic

WellSpan Health will close its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in York on Aug. 7.

The move comes as the York County-based health care system works to close its mass vaccination clinics in other counties like Adams, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon. The clinic is located in a vacant store at the Manchester Crossroads shopping center.

WellSpan is transitioning to vaccination services at four York County sites:

WellSpan Family Medicine-Roosevelt Avenue, 1401 Roosevelt Ave.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Stony Brook, 422 East Market St.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Spring Grove, 430 N. Main St. No. 4, Spring Grove.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Stonebridge, 13515 Wolfe Road, New Freedom.

The goal now, as demand dwindles, is ensure that those who want the vaccine can get it at places that make sense for them, according to Stephanie Andreozzi, co-leader of WellSpan's vaccination team.

"It is not normal for patients to go to a vacated retail space to get your vaccine," she said. "Normally that happens at your doctor's office, it happens at a retail pharmacy — that is normal operations. So we are at a point where we feel very confident that we will be able to absorb that into our family medicine and internal medicine and pediatric purposes."

York County is the last of the five counties listed to close its mass vaccination site, and Andreozzi said that was due to it being the largest county in WellSpan's service area.

As of Wednesday, York County's mass vaccination site had administered close to 60,000 doses, with more than 30,000 people either fully or partially vaccinated, she said.

Overall in York County, 187,896 have received a partial vaccination and 186,792 have received a full vaccination, according to the state Department if Health.

Vaccines will be available at the four family medicine sites by the end of this week, she said. To schedule a vaccine, call 1-855-851-3641 or visit the Wellspan website. Patients do not have to be WellSpan patients to receive the vaccine, and there is no cost to doing so.