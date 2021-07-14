Creative York to hold summer's first 'Arts in the Parks' event

Creative York will hold its first "Arts in the Parks" event of the summer on Thursday. The weekly event provides York City children with free art supplies and activities.

The event, which has been held for nearly three decades, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jim Gross Park, 940 Parkway Blvd. The event is free and does not require registration. It is limited to children ages 3 to 12.

“(The children) absolutely love it," said Mindy Christian, executive director of Creative York. "The kids love to get to know the staff, and some of the kids will recognize the staff from previous years.”

Children at the event will be provided with free art kits and information about art they can create, Christian said.

The art supplies include a sketchbook, a watercolor set, colored pencils and more. Those in attendance will also be able to bring supplies home.

There will be four other Arts in the Parks events in the coming weeks. All of the events take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays:

July 22 at Penn Park, 100 W. College Ave.

July 29 at Farquhar Park, 570 N. Newberry St.

Aug. 5 at Allen Park, 200 N. Tremont St.

Aug. 12 at Campus Park, 111 E. College Ave.

