York City Police make arrest in slaying of Adams County woman

Staff report

York City Police arrested a man Tuesday for the slaying last week of an Adams County woman.

Detectives who interviewed Kiamboo Dearing said the 27-year-old York City resident “admitted to the events leading to” Melissa Duffy’s July 7 death, the police department stated in a news release.

Duffy, 44, of the 700 block of Edgegrove Road in Conewago Township, Adams County, died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

More:Coroner: Adams County woman died in homicide in York City

More:'My boyfriend is going to kill you': Police say woman deterred attempted rape in grocery store

More:Police: Newberry Twp. man had hundreds of child pornography photos, videos

Her body was found outside in the 300 block of Rose Avenue in York City, the coroner’s office said.

Dearing was transported to central booking, where he will be arraigned on a charge of criminal homicide, according to York City Police.

— This is a developing story. Check back for more information.