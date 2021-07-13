Realtors: We just don't have the surplus of homes to show in York County

A lack of available houses remains a challenge for both Realtors and prospective buyers, according to an official from the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

Having fewer available homes has discouraged new buyers from entering the competitive market — which increased 38% in the month of June relative to last year said Elle Hale, RAYAC's vice president.

“We just don't have the surplus of homes to show them," Hale said, adding that typically there would be 1,000 houses in the market. That number dwindled to around 800 in June.

This lack of available inventory has affected local clients, including one of Hale's, who has been searching for a house in York County since April.

"We missed out on a few homes and just took a break," Hale added.

Through the end of June, 3,243 houses had been sold this year, a 31% increase over the same period last year, during which 2,481 homes were sold, according to statistics provided by RAYAC.

Several school districts, including Red Lion and Northeastern, saw significant increases in the number of houses sold in June.

In June, 56 houses were sold in Red Lion School District, a 115% increase compared with the previous June, when 26 houses were sold.

Northeastern saw an 88% increase in home sales relative to the same time last year.

The fall housing season could improve, with new developments in York County on the horizon. For example, Burkentine Builders is in the midst of development for new single-family homes in Hanover, Hale said.

“I'm getting a few more phone calls of people looking to list their homes, so there might be a reprieve coming," she added.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.