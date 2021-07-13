Harteis bests Williams by two votes for Democratic judge nomination

Incumbent District Magistrate Judge Linda Williams will have a challenger come November.

In a recount of the District 19-1-01 Democratic primary race, candidate Tom Harteis gained another vote on Williams. Harteis received 171 votes, while Williams received 169.

Now that the York County Board of Elections certified the vote at its July 7 meeting, Harteis will be on the ballot as a Democrat come Nov. 2.

In the May 18 primary election, an initial count saw Harteis defeating Williams by just one vote, receiving 170 votes to her 169. Challenger Gabriel Chorno received 97 votes in both tallies.

On the Republican side, Williams received 114 votes to Chorno's 41. Harteis only ran as a Democrat.

And now, the York County employee and part-time paralegal will be challenging the incumbent come Nov. 2.

"We were grateful to pull out almost the slimmest victory in May," Harteis said in an interview Monday.

Harteis said he was pleased to come out on top, but he and his team are cognizant of the fact that they still have plenty of work to do. He also praised the teams of both himself and Williams, saying it was a very civil election process.

While he only ran as a Democrat, Harteis said he had been willing to run as a Republican but did not get enough signatures.

"So while crossfiling is optimally the best way to go because it gives you the possibility of winning both tickets, we still feel good about winning the ticket that we won," he said.

In terms of appealing to both political parties, Harteis said a district justice sees cases and defendants as nonpartisan, not Democrat or Republican. He pointed to his local knowledge and experience as someone who grew up in the area and attended York City schools.

"It's through experiences and it's how I look at the function of being a district judge," he said.

Williams did not respond to a request for comment.