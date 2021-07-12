York County under flash flood watch through Monday night

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Pennsylvania, including York County.

"Slow moving thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon and tonight," the watch issued at 1:21 p.m. said. "Locations in the watch have received multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past several days and are prone to flash flooding from new rainfall amounts of just 1.50 inches or less during a 3 hour period."

The watch includes York, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties and is in effect until early Tuesday morning.

With excessive rain coming from thunderstorms, areas could receive up to 2 to 3 inches of rain. The watch is in effect until late tonight.

To stay safe, the NWS recommends monitoring later forecasts and being prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.