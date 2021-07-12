LifePath opening cooling stations for York City residents as temperatures rise

LifePath Christian Ministries is once again opening its doors to help York City residents stay cool amid an expected heat wave.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, both the men's shelter at 363 W. Market St. and the women and children's shelter at 17 Jefferson Ave. will serve as cooling stations for the public, according to a news release.

High temperatures for most of the week will be in the 90s, according to AccuWeather. This week marks the second time within the past two weeks that LifePath has opened cooling stations.

Also because of the heat, curbside trash collections in the city by Republic Services will begin one hour earlier Monday through Friday, according to a city news release.

Curbside collections during that time period will begin at 5 a.m. It is recommended that residents place items out for collection after 5 p.m. the evening before.

