Hollywood Casino announces opening date for new mini-casino in York Galleria

York County residents will soon be able to try their luck at slot machines and poker tables, as the area's first casino will open in exactly a month.

Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township is slated for an Aug. 12 grand opening date, bringing 500 slot machines and 24 table games with it, according to a news release.

“The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” Ruben Warren, the vice president and general manager for Hollywood Casino York, said in a Monday news release. “We’re very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they’ll be able to experience premier gaming, dining and entertainment.”

The casino, which is located in the York Galleria mall at 2899 Whiteford Road, has been three years in the making.

The $120 million project headed by casino operator Penn National was unanimously approved for a gambling license by the state Gaming Control Board in 2019, following an earlier vote from the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors in August 2019 to approve the project.

Hollywood Casino York was the third Category 4 license approved by the state after a 2017 expansion in Pennsylvania gambling laws allowed up to 10 permits for such "satellite" casinos.

In April, a career center opened at the York Galleria, seeking applicants in a variety of fields.

Positions that need to be filled include casino operations, food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources and marketing. Available jobs can be found by visiting www.pngaming.com/careers.

Before the grand opening in August, Penn National will be hosting two invitation-only test days, with gaming proceeds going to local nonprofits including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank and Mr. Sandy’s Veterans Helping Hand, according to the news release.

Penn National selected the York Galleria as the site of its first mini-casino in September 2018. The company made the top bid — $50 million — to place a casino in York County.

Construction at Hollywood Casino York temporarily halted in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and picked back up again in November.

