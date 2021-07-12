Candlelight vigil planned for West York boy, 8, who died after house fire

Community members are invited to a candlelight vigil for a West York family that lost a child after a recent house fire.

The vigil will be at a memorial site outside the family's home, 1567 W. Poplar Terrace, at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a charity Facebook page called "Helping the Hawkins."

A July 3 fire, believed to be caused by an improperly discarded firework, ignited the home. Four people were at the residence — Jacob and Brittany Hawkins and their children, Elijah and Evan.

Elijah, 8, died of injuries he suffered in the fire. Evan, 6, also suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, but his condition began to improve last week, according to Jacob Hawkins.

More:West York boy injured in fire that killed brother 'doing fantastic'

Event organizers are bringing 200 candles to the vigil for those in attendance, the Facebook page posted.

Counselors and donations: Grief counselors are still available for schoolchildren in West York, the district where Elijah was enrolled. Counselors are available at Lincolnway Elementary School, 2625 W. Philadelphia St., from 10 a.m. through noon Monday through Thursday.

More:West York School District making counselors available after student's death

A GoFundMe campaign for the Hawkins family is approaching its $100,000 goal.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,400 donors raised more than $88,000 for the family.

The "Helping the Hawkins" page, which had been soliciting donations of items like food, clothes and furniture for the family, now has most items that the family needs. As of Monday, the only items being accepted are gift cards and sympathy cards.

People can deliver cards to the West York Borough Police Station, 1381 W. Poplar St.