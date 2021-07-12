Antlerless deer licenses available in York County

Antlerless hunting licenses are now available in York County — for an increased price.

The York County Treasurer's Office began accepting Pennsylvania resident antlerless deer applications by mail only on Monday, according to a York County press release.

Reflecting recent license price increases, the cost for a resident antlerless license is now $6.97, while non-resident licenses are now $26.97. This is due to a price increase by the vendor that operates the Pennsylvania licensing system on the fee they collect for issuing licenses. The fee increased from 90 to 97 cents.

In addition to the price increase, a new Pennsylvania Gaming Commission rule allows hunters to apply for and obtain up to six antlerless deer licenses before the start of hunting season for any wildlife management unit in which licenses are available.

Non-resident licenses will become available Monday, July 19.

To get an antlerless license, visit the York County website and download the application. Complete the following steps before mailing the application:

Place first class postage on Sections I and II of the envelope.

Complete the application and Sections I and II of the envelope

Circle the number of applications enclosed in the envelope.

Include the correct remittance via check or money order payable to the York County Treasurer.

Sign your application and check.

Place application in return pocket of envelope.

Mail the application to the York County Treasurer's office, located at 28 E. Market St., Room 126, York 17401. For more information, call the office at 717-771-9603.