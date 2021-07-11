Egyptian restaurant opens, first of its kind in York City

The owners of an Egyptian food stall in York City's Central Market House on Saturday held a soft opening of the first Egyptian restaurant in the area.

Neama's Egyptian Food, located at 24 N. George St. and owned by a family of Egyptian immigrants, offers traditional Egyptian cuisine that many city residents may have never tried, said Neama Khalil.

"The food is like how we did it at home. Fresh food and homemade," Khalil said.

More:Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says

More:PHOTO ALBUMS: York County's 2021 proms

Kahlil's family moved from Egypt to New Jersey in November 2017 after her husband, Youssef Ibrahem, won the lottery. In March 2018, they moved to York County.

"USA is a dream for everyone around the world," Khalil said.

Khalil and her family already operate a food stall under the same name in Central Market House, located at 34 W. Philadelphia St. They opened the stall in December and will continue to operate it alongside their new storefront location.

The restaurants serve what the family says is traditional Egyptian food. Their menu includes popular Egyptian and other Middle Eastern dishes such as kofta, hawawshi and chicken shawarma.

The restaurant also offers breakfast items, soups and pastries, with recipes that have been passed down through their family for generations.

"It's pretty much Egyptian food that a lot of people don't know about," said Felo Malak, Khalil and Ibrahem's son. "Therefore, a lot of people are willing to try it. And they end up coming back for it."

In some cases, people come back just for the salads, Malak added.

The menu, which also includes Egyptian coffee and cold beverages, can be found at http://neamasegyptianfood.com/.

Even though the family was excited to detail their menu, what was most clear was their emphasis on working as a cohesive family unit in the kitchen and dining room.

"Everyone can do something good," Ibrahem said.

There are no plans at this point to open more locations, according to the family. But if the restaurant is well received, they may expand.

Khalil said at least since moving to York City, her American friends have offered overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Although the restaurant had a soft opening on Saturday, it will likely take two weeks before they hold a grand opening ceremony because they have to wait for an oven hood to be delivered.

The location previously housed DiCarlo's Pizza.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.