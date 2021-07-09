York County's COVID-19 case rates, vaccination rate continues to decline

York County's COVID-19 case rate and vaccination rate both continue to decline, meaning both good and bad news as new variants cause concern nationwide.

As of Thursday, the county saw 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14-day period. That's a 32.4% decrease from the previous 14-day period, when the number was 37, according to state Health Department data.

However, the county's vaccination rate, or the rate of those receiving their first vaccine doses, also dropped by 30.7% since the previous 14-day period. The number decreased from 952 per 100,000 people to 660 per 100,000 over a 14-day period.

The county's dropping vaccination rate comes as nationwide concerns about the Delta variant continue. The variant is believed to be the most contagious form of the virus.

However, those who are fully vaccinated have little to worry about, experts have said.

"The Department of Health is taking the threat of COVID-19 and the variants like Delta very seriously," said state Health Department spokesperson Maggi Barton. "The best defense to contain the virus, prevent case surges and keep hospitalizations low, is for all eligible Pennsylvanians to get fully vaccinated. "

The Centers for Disease Control's most recent data shows that about 3.4% of test samples in Pennsylvania contained the Delta variant. That's up from 0.9% the week prior.

While the CDC doesn't track data at the local level, that's still significantly below the nationwide average of 30.4%

As of Thursday, York County had 47,088 cases and 832 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There are 25,313 individuals who have been partially vaccinated and 192,600 individuals who have been fully vaccinated.

