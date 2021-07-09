West York boy injured in fire that killed brother 'doing fantastic'

A 6-year-old West York boy's health is improving after he was hospitalized following a house fire last weekend that killed his older brother.

Evan Hawkins is "doing fantastic," according to the charity Facebook page "Helping the Hawkins," which relayed a message from Evan's father, Jacob Hawkins.

The boy was taken to a Maryland hospital for treatment after his home in the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace caught fire on Saturday,

Evan's lungs were weakened from smoke inhalation, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and he needed tubes to assist his breathing, his family said. He also had been put on antibiotics and dealt with swelling in his neck.

"Evan is doing fantastic," Jacob Hawkins wrote on Friday. "He is back on the oxygen tube and will be for at least a few more days. His lungs are starting to heal and the swelling in his neck has gone down a lot.

"Now it's just a recovery and healing process," he continued. "Recovering from pneumonia can take some time. I'm just glad we finally had a great day. Please keep the support and prayers coming."

Evan's older brother, Elijah, 8, died from injuries he suffered in the house fire.

"From me, my wife, Britt, and Evan, we thank you and love every single one of you. But I do please ask to let us heal from our tragic loss," Jacob Hawkins wrote. "I want to thank every single one of you for the love and support, you have no idea how much it means to us."

Donation update: A donation drive for the Hawkins family continues to help the family get back on its feet.

The "Helping the Hawkins" page is soliciting donations of items like paper products, non-perishable food and drink, school supplies and gift cards. The page says they do not need any more donations of: pots and pans, silverware, furniture, televisions, games, dog crates, blankets, toilet paper and storage containers.

People can drop off items at the West York Borough Police Station, 1381 W. Poplar St.

A companion GoFundMe page also continues to receive a steady flow of donations.

In less than a week, more than 1,300 donors gave more than $85,000 to the GoFundMe campaign. People can donate to the page by visiting: https://gofund.me/0c9ab418.

A group of firefighters also is hosting a benefit event at their station this evening.

The West York Fire Department's Reliance Fire Co. is donating all proceeds of their bingo night to the Hawkins family. The event is 6:30 p.m. at the fire station, 1341 W. Market St., and doors open at 4 p.m.

The department said the event is first-come, first-served, and that only the first 180 people to arrive will be able to attend. Anyone else who can't get in but still wants to donate can give money to firefighters outside the station, according to the department's Facebook page.