Pedestrian injured after getting pinned by garbage truck in Spring Grove

Brandon Addeo
York Dispatch
York Area Regional Police in York Township, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo

York Area Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Friday morning. 

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. in the first block of West Constitution Avenue in Spring Grove, according to a news release.

"According to witnesses, a garbage truck was backing up and pinned a woman against a pick up truck, causing serious injury," the release states. "She was transported to York Hospital for treatment."

The incident remains under investigation, police said. 

