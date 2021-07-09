Pedestrian injured after getting pinned by garbage truck in Spring Grove

York Area Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. in the first block of West Constitution Avenue in Spring Grove, according to a news release.

"According to witnesses, a garbage truck was backing up and pinned a woman against a pick up truck, causing serious injury," the release states. "She was transported to York Hospital for treatment."

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

More:'My boyfriend is going to kill you': Police say woman deterred attempted rape in grocery store

More:Police: Woman charged with robbing two after they paid for drugs with fake money