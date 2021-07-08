York City Council to resume in-person meetings
York City Council will resume in-person meetings this month, more than a year after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will resume holding in-person meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. In addition, all city boards, authorities and commissions will resume in-person meetings this month, according to a news release.
"Now that the vaccination rate continues to climb, and the disaster declaration has ended, it’s time for us to again have in-person meetings," said city council President Henry Nixon in a statement.
City officials ask that residents who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask for their protection.
