York City Council to resume in-person meetings

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
York City Council holds a town hall meeting at Logos Academy to hear the public's opinion on residency requirements for city employees, Monday, February 10, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo

York City Council will resume in-person meetings this month, more than a year after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will resume holding in-person meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. In addition, all city boards, authorities and commissions will resume in-person meetings this month, according to a news release.

"Now that the vaccination rate continues to climb, and the disaster declaration has ended, it’s time for us to again have in-person meetings," said city council President Henry Nixon in a statement.

More:Mastriano opens Pennsylvania election audit plan, York among targeted counties

More:Delone Catholic girls' basketball team will test itself in elite national tournament

City officials ask that residents who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask for their protection. 

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.