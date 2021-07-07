West York School District making counselors available after student's death

Grief counselors will be available for West York schoolchildren mourning the loss of a fellow student who died after a house fire this past weekend.

After Elijah Hawkins, 8, died from injuries suffered in a fire Saturday in the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace, West York Area School District students can meet with counselors, district spokesperson Cynthia Greco said.

More:West York Police identify boy, 8, who died after Saturday fire

"Over the weekend, we were saddened to learn of a tragic incident involving one of our West York families that led to the loss of one of our students," district superintendent Todd Davies wrote in a letter to district families. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family."

The district is hosting counseling sessions at Lincolnway Elementary School, 2625 W Philadelphia St., at these dates and times:

Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon

Monday through Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon

Davies said that families can seek additional support by contacting their student's school. Additional resources can be found at the district's guidance counselor webpage, wyasd.org/lway-counselor-page.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised almost $75,000 as of Wednesday morning. To make a donation, go to https://gofund.me/0c9ab418.