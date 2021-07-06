Spring Garden 10-year-old's toy drive takes off

For his annual toy drive, 10-year-old Spring Garden Township resident Jameson Shanabrough wanted to surpass last year's 1,600 donated items.

To say he accomplished that is an understatement.

Jameson's toy drive, which he does to help charities and hospitals, resulted in more than 4,041 toys, gift cards, arts and crafts supplies, books and other items. They will be delivered to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia later this week.

His father, Chris Shanabrough, said in an interview Tuesday that the higher output can be attributed to more events this year, as well as media coverage. In particular, a friend of his held a car show where the price of admission was to contribute a toy; that event alone contributed 1,068 toys.

It's amazing to see what happened," Shanabrough said. He also attributed the higher participation in part to how, over the past year, helping each other has been more vital than before with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jameson has been orchestrating charitable drives for years after he was attacked by a dog when he was 2. In Johns Hopkins Children's Center for two weeks, he gained an appreciation for how the toy cart would boost his morale, and he wanted to help do the same for children like him.

Jameson, a York Country Day School student, says he's thankful for everyone who donated.

"I'm looking forward to next year to see what happens," he said Tuesday.

Shanabrough said proud doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of how he feels about his son.

"I could not imagine doing this as a child, and just that he's already looking forward to next year, it warms my heart just in the sense of how much caring he has and the ability to want to do this at such a young age," he said.