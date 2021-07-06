Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch along with several other Pennsylvania counties.

The National Weather Service put out the thunderstorm watch early Tuesday afternoon. The watches are issued when conditions are right for a severe thunderstorm in the area.

The area is also under a heat advisory until 6 p.m., the NWS said.

The evening could see locally heavy rainfall and some flooding, according to the service.

The watch is in place until 10 p.m. Other counties under the watch are Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Schuylkill Counties.