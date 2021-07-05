West York Police identify boy, 8, who died after Saturday fire

Authorities have identified a boy who died from injuries suffered in a West York house fire this past weekend.

Elijah Hawkins, 8, died at a Maryland hospital after a home in the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace caught fire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps.

Elijah's brother, Evan, 6, was also injured in the blaze and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Two adults were also treated for minor burns.

Firefighters from multiple area departments responded to the fire, which was at a duplex-style residence, and had the blaze contained after about an hour, Millsaps said. Crews remained on scene until about 4 a.m.

Investigators believe the blaze was accidental and caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

"Evidence was discovered of spent fireworks in the immediate area of the origin of the fire, stored in a container," which was near the building's exterior, Millsaps said.

The fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage to the building. Two pets that were in the home were rescued safely.

Fundraisers: Several groups are raising money for the Hawkins family.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday with a $50,000 goal. On Monday, more than 900 donors met that target — donating more than $52,000 by noon — and the campaign set a new goal of $75,000.

"I know the Hawkins family through bowling and my internship," page organizer Kirsten Sneddon wrote. "They just lost everything ... They need all the help they can get."

A group of firefighters also hopes to raise funds for the family.

The West York Fire Department Reliance Co.is donating all proceeds from an upcoming bingo night to the Hawkins family, the department posted on Facebook. The bingo night is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the fire department, 1341 W. Market St.