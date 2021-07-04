Child dies, another treated for burns after West York fire

Staff report

One child died and another is being treated for burns after a fire in West York on Saturday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace, according to a Facebook post by West York Borough Police.

Firefighters arrived to find a duplex-style house with extensive fire showing, police said. Some family members had already gotten out of the house, and firefighters found and removed one child and two family pets.

Two children were taken to a burn center, where one succumbed to their injuries, police said.

A fire marshal determined that the fire was accidental and was related to discarded fireworks, police said.

Fire crews from West York, West Manchester Township, York City, Dover Township and surrounding municipalities responded, with law enforcement support from West York, West Manchester Township and the Pennsylvania State Police, and emergency medical service provided by West York Medic 1.

Both residences involved were completely destroyed by the flames, with an estimated value loss of $300,000, police said.

"We ask that our community come together in the support of this family at this critical time. We also remind everyone that fireworks may not be legally used anywhere in West York Borough," police said.