24-year-old drowns at Lake Marburg Saturday

Staff report

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday at Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park.

He and his family were on a pontoon rental, and they reportedly decided to go swimming near the shore. The man, who was described as a good swimmer, had been using a camera underwater; as the rest of the family was getting back in the boat, they realized he had not resurfaced, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The family and two other people they flagged down conducted a search, and they found him unresponsive. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m. at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the coroner’s office.

The man’s name will be released later Sunday after more relatives have been notified. More details about the incident will be released along with the victim’s name, the coroner’s office stated.