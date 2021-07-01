COVID-19 cases in York County continue to drop

York County's COVID-19 case rate continues to plummet despite concerns about more contagious variants.

As of Thursday, the county had 26 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14-day period. That's the lowest it has been since April 2, 2020, which saw the same number of cases over that time period. That was just two weeks into the pandemic.

It also marks a 51.9% decrease from the previous 14-day period.

In total, the county has seen 47,035 cases and 827 deaths since the outbreak began.

The decrease in cases comes amid concerns about the delta variant, which is believed to be the most contagious variant seen so far.

"Since variants have emerged in the country and specifically in Pennsylvania, the department has echoed the importance of getting vaccinated to add protection against COVID-19 as it remains a threat in our communities," said state Health Department spokesperson Maggi Barton.

However, those who are already vaccinated have little to worry about, The New York Times reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking how prevalent the variant is at the state level, but more localized data is unavailable.

While the U.S. as a whole has seen the variant in 10% of recent cases, according to the CDC, it has been present in only 1% of cases in Pennsylvania.

In York County, there were 762 first doses of vaccine given to county residents per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. That's a 35.8% decrease from the previous 14-day period, when the number was 1,187.

As of Thursday, 25,890 county residents were partially vaccinated. There were 190,420 residents who were fully vaccinated.

