County official: After nearly 30 years, ICE ends contract with York prison

York County will no longer house ICE detainees at the local prison after Aug. 12.

Local officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been trying to reach a new deal during a 120-day negotiation period, but the agency has informed the prison it will no longer send detainees to the York County Prison starting next month.

County Commissioner and Prison Board Chair Doug Hoke confirmed the end of the nearly three-decade relationship on Thursday.

More:Immigration advocates eye York County as ICE detention facilities close across country

More:16 months after ICE prison contract ended, York County gives feds a deadline

More:York County Prison cuts staff amid steep drop in number of immigration detainees

"As we got word from ICE, negotiations have not produced any outcome," he said Thursday. "We stand by our vote that on Aug. 12, the ICE contract will end unless something happens, and I don't foresee something happening."

Warden Adam Ogle said in an email Thursday that ICE had informed the county Wednesday that they would not continue their contract with the prison. That contract began in the 1990s after the freighter Golden Venture ran aground near New York harbor; Chinese immigrants were then detained in the prison for years while they applied for asylum.

Hoke said given the financials and updated standards by ICE, it was not feasible for the county to continue the contract.

Ogle said he expects the ICE population will continue to decline but that new ICE detainees could be accepted on a case-by-case basis until Aug. 12.

The end of the contract could have a major impact on York County's finances. Last year, the prison received $18.4 million from from ICE, with the caveat that much of that goes into costs and upkeep at the prison. ICE also contracted for rental space within the prison and for transportation.

"When this takes place on Aug. 12, and we're obviously in the budget process for the whole county. We're going to have to look at staffing out there, we're going to have to look at rental space. So all those things will be looked at," Hoke said. They hadn't started that process while still in negotiations, but now that negotiations have ended, a lot of decisions will need to be made by both the Prison Board and the Board of Commissioners.

Ogle said it he didn't yet know how ICE leaving would affect staffing and the budget of the prison. Now that negotiations have ended, the county will examine issues like prison staffing and rental space, Hoke said.

Immigrant rights advocates, who had been preparing to mount a campaign against York County Prison renewing its contract, were pleased but realistic about the result.

"Whenever a contract that profits off the detention of people ends, it's always a good thing," said Erika Núñez, executive director of the Philadelphia-based immigrations rights group Juntos.

She said her organization's main concern now is making sure detainees in York County are released "and not just transferred to other facilities."

Ogle said it was not yet determined what would happen to the detainees at the prison.

Hoke said the county had a good working relationship with the federal government.

"I always said to people when they asked me about ICE that we had a mattress and a bed for each of them to sleep on, we had three square meals a day, we had medical assistance provided, legal advice to people here in York County," he said. "But (the new terms are) not favorable to York County and York County residents."

Board of Commissioners President Julie Wheeler said for her, it's simple.

"We could not come to an agreement that was mutually beneficial to both organizations, and it's really that simple," she said Thursday. "Historically, we've had a great relationship with ICE and it has nothing to do with anything but we could not come to an agreement that made sense for both parties."

This is a developing story. More to come