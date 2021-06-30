Wolf signs budget; vetoes GOP-led election reform bill

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the proposed $40.8 billion budget, which includes the largest education funding increase in state history.

Wolf's signature comes after a slew of negotiations with Republicans, who managed to convince the governor to green-light setting aside $5 billion in unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan for future budgets.

“It is a budget that will help those hit hardest by the pandemic get the support they need, while at the same time making crucial investments in our future by supporting the students and workers who will drive our economy forward in the years to come," Wolf said in a statement.

In total, the budget includes a $416 million increase in funding for public education.

Wolf initially wanted more than $1 billion in additional investments in the state's schools, but he settled during negotiations with Republicans who wanted to curb spending.

The budget includes $300 million extra for school districts' operations, $100 million of which is set aside for schools districts that have historically reaped the least benefits of the fair funding formula.

While Wolf celebrated the increase in education funding, he said he was disappointed in Republicans for not agreeing to his initial funding request.

In addition to signing the budget, Wolf also vetoed a bill sponsored by state Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township. Wolf has argued that the bill would infringe on voters' rights.

The bill aimed to rewrite the state's election code and came on the heels of Republicans casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

The bill would have required voters to show identification every time they vote and limited the number of mail-in ballot boxes counties can set up.

It would have also moved back both the deadline for applying for absentee ballots and the deadline to register to vote.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.