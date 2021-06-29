York State Fair residential parking permits available soon

York City is offering residential parking permits to those living in areas with streets impacted by the York State Fair.

The permits will be available from July 6 to Aug. 1. They will be distributed at the city Revenue Office, 101 S. George St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, according to a city news release.

The permits will also be offered at the police department, 50 W. King St., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Proof of residency and vehicle registration are required.

All residents living in designated areas who wish to park on the streets during the fair, which runs from July 23 to Aug. 1, must have the permits displayed on the driver's side rear window of their vehicle to avoid a fine.

Each household is limited to three permits.

Permits are valid only within one block of the resident's home, and they cannot be used by more than one vehicle.

Permits will be available for residents who live on the following blocks:

600, 700, 800, 900 blocks of Linden Avenue

600, 700, 800 blocks of Maryland Avenue

600, 700, 800 blocks of Florida Avenue

600, 700, 800 blocks of Texas Avenue

800 block of Fern Place

200 block of North Richland Avenue

800 block of Delaware Avenue

1000 block of West King Street

1000 block of West Poplar Street

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 blocks of North Belvidere Avenue

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 blocks of Carlisle Avenue

600, 700, 800, 900 blocks of Madison Avenue

600, 700, 800 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue

300, 400, 500, 600, 700 blocks of North Hawthorne Street

700 block of West Philadelphia Street

200 block of Smyser Alley

900 block Clayton Avenue

West York residents living on streets impacted by the fair can visit the borough municipal building at 1381 W. Poplar St. and purchase a placard to hang in their car for $5, said borough manager Shawn Mauck.

The placard allows residents to park on borough streets for any special events and need to be renewed annually.

Streets impacted in West York include portions of Overbook Drive, Dewey Street, Orange Street, West Poplar Street and Worth Street, Mauck said.

Portions of West King Street, West Philadelphia Street, Stanton Street and North Highland Avenue will also be impacted.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.