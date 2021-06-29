Rep. Lloyd Smucker fined $5,000 for flouting Capitol security measures

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has been fined $5,000 for bypassing security measures implemented at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riots.

The Lancaster Republican was first notified of the fine on May 20, according to the House Ethics Committee. He appealed the fine, but the appeal was denied on Monday, according to the committee's website.

Tom Rust, staff director for the committee, declined to comment on any details. Smucker did not respond to requests for comment.

If a House member violates security protocol, they are fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second offense. Fines are deducted from their salary.

According to U.S. Capitol Police documents posted on the committee's website, Smucker on May 19 entered the House chamber without being screened by an officer.

The officers tried to get Smucker's attention, but he continued onto the floor without walking through the metal detector. It wasn't until after he voted on the floor that he went through the metal detector, the documents state.

The House Ethics Committee publishes public notices within two days of receiving notification of a fine. There were no notices listed for U.S. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township.

As of Tuesday, six House members, including Smucker, have been fined for breaking security protocol. They are all Republicans, and two of them successfully appealed.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., was the only member to be fined twice.

The enhanced security at the Capitol, which Republicans largely opposed, was implemented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shortly after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6

On that day, members of Congress were evacuated in the middle of confirming the votes of the Electoral College to elect President Joe Biden. The incident resulted in the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as well as four people who were taking part in the riot, including a woman shot by police

Pelosi's office did not respond to requests for comment.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.