LifePath opening doors to help York City residents get away from the heat

LifePath Christian Ministries will have its doors open to York City residents this week in an attempt to help them battle the blistering heat.

With temperatures reaching as high as 95 degrees this week, two of LifePath's facilities will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The air-conditioned buildings will serve as cooling stations, according to a news release.

The two facilities that will be open are the men's shelter at 363 W. Market St. and the women and children's shelters at 17 Jefferson Ave.

Space may be limited due to social distancing.

