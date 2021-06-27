York County 911: Family of six displaced in Penn Twp. fire
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
A family of six was displaced in a two-alarm residential fire in Penn Township on Sunday morning, according to York County 911.
Emergency responders arrived at the blaze at 10:16 a.m. Sunday at Westminster Avenue near the intersection of Hartman Avenue in Penn Township. As of noon, crews were still at the scene, a dispatcher said.
No injuries have been reported.
“A family was displaced because of the fire," the dispatcher added.
