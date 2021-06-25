State Sen. Mike Regan pleads guilty to traffic citations after March motorcycle accident

State Sen, Mike Regan pleaded guilty to two traffic citations related to a serious motorcycle accident in March that left him hospitalized.

The Carroll Township Republican on May 4 pleaded guilty to the summary offenses of driving an unregistered vehicle and driving at an unsafe speed.

Regan's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The senator on March 21 was hospitalized at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after suffering "some significant orthopedic injuries to his lower extremities," said chief of staff Bruce McLanahan at the time.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said his officers were called to the scene of the Franklin Township crash at 9:38 a.m. .

Regan was southbound on South Mountain Road when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve near the Hickory Road intersection.

The motorcycle went into the northbound lane and struck a small van, the chief said.

No one in the van was hurt.

Regan, 59, represents the state's 31st Senate District. The district includes parts of Cumberland and northern York counties.

