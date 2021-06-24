Nominations needed for annual 'Downtown First' awards

Downtown Inc is now accepting nominations for its Downtown First awards — part of an event recognizing business leaders, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in York County.

The 21st annual awards event, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, will celebrate and honor individuals, businesses and organizations in eight categories.

Nominations for the Downtown First Awards will be accepted until July 19. Individuals interested in nominating a candidate can do so by visiting: http://www.downtownyorkpa.com/dfanomination.

Here are the eight categories:

  • Outstanding Large Business
  • Outstanding Small Business
  • Outstanding New Business/Merchant
  • Outstanding Merchant
  • Outstanding Nonprofit Organization
  • Better York Appell Beautification Award
  • Outstanding Individual Award
  • The Change Maker Award

Tickets to the awards event in August are on sale now and cost $25. Interested individuals can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/.

