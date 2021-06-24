Nominations needed for annual 'Downtown First' awards

Downtown Inc is now accepting nominations for its Downtown First awards — part of an event recognizing business leaders, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in York County.

The 21st annual awards event, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, will celebrate and honor individuals, businesses and organizations in eight categories.

Nominations for the Downtown First Awards will be accepted until July 19. Individuals interested in nominating a candidate can do so by visiting: http://www.downtownyorkpa.com/dfanomination.

Here are the eight categories:

Outstanding Large Business

Outstanding Small Business

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

Outstanding Merchant

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization

Better York Appell Beautification Award

Outstanding Individual Award

The Change Maker Award

Tickets to the awards event in August are on sale now and cost $25. Interested individuals can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/.

