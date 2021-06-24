Nominations needed for annual 'Downtown First' awards
Downtown Inc is now accepting nominations for its Downtown First awards — part of an event recognizing business leaders, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in York County.
The 21st annual awards event, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, will celebrate and honor individuals, businesses and organizations in eight categories.
Nominations for the Downtown First Awards will be accepted until July 19. Individuals interested in nominating a candidate can do so by visiting: http://www.downtownyorkpa.com/dfanomination.
Here are the eight categories:
- Outstanding Large Business
- Outstanding Small Business
- Outstanding New Business/Merchant
- Outstanding Merchant
- Outstanding Nonprofit Organization
- Better York Appell Beautification Award
- Outstanding Individual Award
- The Change Maker Award
Tickets to the awards event in August are on sale now and cost $25. Interested individuals can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/.
