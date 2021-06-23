'Back and bigger than ever': Here's what's happening in York County for this year's Fourth of July

Fourth of July festivities are coming soon to York County — and organizers are planning bigger and better events in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Many festivities last year were postponed or cancelled for the Fourth of July, so organizations — like the York Revolution — are preparing with even more activities for the York County community, said spokesperson Doug Eppler.

“We are celebrating Independence Day but also our independence from the pandemic and looking forward to making it very clear that July4York presented by Traditions Bank is back and bigger than ever," Eppler said.

Just outside the York Revolution stadium, located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way, family-friendly activities and games will be set up from 4 to 6 p.m. Activities like face painting, giant bubble making, inflatables and a water slide will be free to families who stop by.

Following that, the York Revolution baseball team will be playing its rival, the Barnstormers, at 6 p.m. Tickets will be required to watch the game and can be purchased by visiting https://www.yorkrevolution.com/.

Patriotic activities, music by Big Boy Brass Band and a Betsy Ross reenactor will entertain fans during the game, Eppler said.

“Who doesn’t love putting baseball (and) the Fourth of July together," Eppler said, adding that the first 1,000 fans will receive sunglasses and the first 500 kids will receive red, white and blue glow sticks to add to the fireworks show.

This year, the York Revolution is putting on two fireworks shows at the same time. One show will be launched from center field for those who attended the Fourth of July baseball game.

A second show — which will be free to attend — will be launched from Small Athletic Field just behind the York Revolution stadium. Portions of Arch Street will be closed to allow for viewings of the show, and Small Athletic Field, 31 Hamilton Ave., will be available for viewings, Eppler said.

Both shows will simultaneously launch at 9:30 p.m.

Other activities in York County this Fourth of July will focus on bringing the community together — including at The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Heritage Village, which is hosting a free community picnic.

"We are a historic site, and so we try to do at least most of our event things that relate to the history of the area or the time period, and community picnics are a characteristic of that time," said Craig Sansonetti, president of the society.

The picnic is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. at The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Heritage Village, located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road.

Families are welcome to either bring their own picnic food or purchase food at the event.

In addition to the picnic, train rides will be operating hourly through the Muddy Creek Valley. The train fare is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and under.

Sansonetti said while tickets can be purchased the day of the event, he encourages those who want a guaranteed spot to buy tickets in advance by visiting www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

"We are very happy to be open again and to be welcoming the community again," he said. "Preserving the history of our local community and providing some enjoyment and recreation is an important part of what we do."

In addition to the York Revolution and The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Heritage Village, several other fireworks shows are happening in York County during the Fourth of July weekend.

Here is the schedule of events and fireworks in York County this Fourth of July:

July 3

A fireworks show is happening at 9 p.m. in Fairmount Park in Red Lion, located at 108 Boundary Ave.

July 4

A fireworks show is happening at 7 p.m. in Springettsbury Park, located at 1501 Mount Zion Road

July 5

A Fourth of July concert and fireworks show is happening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the lawn by the John Wright Restaurant, located at 234 N. Front St.

