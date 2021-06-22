YCEA offers free business classes for new and future business owners

The York County Economic Alliance will soon be hosting free business classes for those who own a recently established business or plan to launch their own in the future.

The Bloom Small Business Development Program, which will begin next month, was made possible by $22,000 raised during the annual Give Local York event as well as $3,000 contributed by the YCEA, said Kevin Schreiber, the organization's president.

The organization first began offering business classes in 2019 but had to suspend the initiative due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Schreiber said.

“We wanted to host more business 101 and business 201 classes to help expand the opportunities and educational resources for existing small businesses or those hoping to launch a small business,” Schreiber said.

All of the sessions will run for six weeks and take place Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom. In total, six classes will be offered as well as one additional session:

July 15: First Steps to Start a Business Part One

July 22: First Steps to Start a Business Part Two

July 29: Establishing your Business — Where and How?

Aug. 5: Presenting your Business/Marketing/Funding

Aug. 12: Accounting and Establishing a Business Bank Account and Why

Aug. 19: Wrap-Up Session and Pitch Practice

Additional session on Aug. 14: Accounting Bootcamp

Schreiber said the classes could prove helpful after the COVID-19 pandemic, as residents' interest in entrepreneurship tend to increase during economic recovery.

The classes are free for York County residents and will be led by local business leaders. The classes are for those who own a business that has been in operation for two years or less and for those who wish to start a new business.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/2SijPaW.

Classes can be offered in Spanish upon request. Those without access to internet can take the classes at the YCEA office if necessary.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.