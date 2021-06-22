800 York City residents remain without electricity after Monday storm

About 800 York City residents remain without power after a severe thunderstorm Monday evening, according to city officials.

In addition, a block of South George Street in York City is still closed after the storm brought down live power lines. The street is closed between East Springettsbury Avenue and Rathton Road.

It is still unknown when the block will reopen, and traffic lights in areas where Met-Ed has power outages continue to malfunction.

More:Storm downs wires, takes out traffic lights in York City

More:Police: Truck driver who caused Route 30 shutdown fled crash scene

“We got pretty lucky yesterday,” said Chaz Green, the city’s director of public works. “A lot of the stuff was out of our control.”

The storm also knocked down three trees in the city, Green said, but Met-Ed is handling the electrical issues. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The storm hit multiple municipalities in York County.

York County locations impacted included York, Hanover, Red Lion, Spry, Parkville, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Shrewsbury, Codorus, Grantley, Valley Green and Tyler Run-Queensgate.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.