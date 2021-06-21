York City Police offering free security cameras to seniors

The York City Police Department is looking to help senior citizens feel safer in their community by offering to install free security cameras for their homes.

The department has received more than 100 requests and has so far installed two cameras. The program is funded solely by donations to avoid using taxpayer dollars, said police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz.

"We don’t want people to be stuck in their houses because that’s the only place they feel secure,” he said.

The program began about a month and a half ago, Lentz said. The growing community outreach effort has been dubbed "Aging in Place."

The department came up with the idea after some residents reached out to police because they were fearful of crime near their homes, he said.

Although the cameras can both help seniors feel safe and aid police with investigations, the program comes as York City is experiencing a surge in violent crime in particular.

Most recently, police on Sunday night reported a homicide in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue.

It was the seventh homicide of the year and marked the 38th shooting.

Those interested in the security camera program can email aginginplace@yorkcity.org tor call the police department at 717-846-1234.

