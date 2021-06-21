Lincoln Charter School hosting community meeting Tuesday

Lincoln Charter School will host a community meeting and dinner Tuesday evening to discuss events and issues specific to York City's west end.

The event, which occurs three times per year, will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 59 W. King St. The event is free to the public and does not require registration.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come get resources,” said Anne Clark, the school’s director of community outreach. "We sort of have a loose agenda.”

In addition to residents, community leaders and school staff will also be in attendance, Clark said.

