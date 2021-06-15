York City Council approves $280K purchase of body and in-car cameras

The York City Police Department will receive 40 new body cameras and 20 in-car camera systems under a $280,000 agreement unanimously approved by York City Council on Tuesday.

The five-year, $280,175 contract with Chicago-based Motorola Solutions will bring a cloud-based camera system to replace current cameras that are nearing the end of their life expectancy, council members said.

“Body cameras protect both the police and the citizenry,” council President Henry Nixon said. “Just like that one young woman who had a phone and camera that took pictures of George Floyd’s murder.”

The city and the York County District Attorney's Office will share the initial $75,858 down payment, Nixon said.

The city is in the early stages of setting up a police foundation that could fund the remaining purchase amount. No further details about the foundation are available at this time, Nixon added.

Council Vice President Sandie Walker said that police chiefs and commissioners past and present have said the cameras are aging and basically inoperable.

In previous years, nonprofit organizations have helped replace the city's aging technology.

In 2016, the city received a $100,000 grant from WellSpan Health for its body camera program.

“I believe whenever you can protect not only our officers but also our residents and those that visit the city, the money would be well invested,” said Councilman Lou Rivera.

