York County Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after North Codorus Twp. crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after a crash in North Codorus Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

David Scheidegg, 24, of Rising Sun, Maryland, reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a parked truck at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Seven Valleys and Grothey roads, according to a news release.

Despite life-sustaining efforts, Scheidegg was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the accident, the coroner said.

Scheidegg's death was ruled an accident, with the cause listed as multiple blunt force trauma.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

