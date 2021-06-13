Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked truck in North Codorus Township

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after a crash in North Codorus Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a parked truck at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Seven Valleys and Grothey roads, according to a news release.

The victim, who was wearing his helmet, was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner said.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

The victim's name and additional details of the incident will be released Sunday after family is notified, according to the coroner.

